The winning number in the ONCE's salary on Saturday, December 14, 2024 was 09627, series 008.

Additional prizes

Number: 10959, series 030.

Number: 26953, series 007.

Number: 59814, series 012.

Number: 95755, series 007.

The ONCE Sueldazo

The ONCE coupon offers, weekendsa main prize for the five figures and series of 300,000 euros, plus 5,000 euros per month for 20 consecutive years for a single coupon of the number and series awarded in the first extraction.

Furthermore, it offers prizes of 2,000 euros per month for ten years consecutive, to the four coupons of the numbers and series awarded in any of the extractions from the second to the fifth. Also 54 prizes of 20,000 euros for the five figures of the winning number in the first draw. And prizes of 400, 200, 30, four and two euros.

