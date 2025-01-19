He The ONCE Sueldazo draw is held on Saturdays and Sundays. The first prize is 5,000 euros per month for 20 years and 300,000 euros in cash. Starting at 9:00 p.m., you can check the results of the draw on January 19, 2025 at eleconomista.es

He Coupon price to participate in the ONCE Sueldazo is two euros. The winning coupon will be the one that matches the five digits of the tenth plus a serial number. In addition, there are 54 prizes of 20,000 euros to five figures, among many others.

In the on the economist.es website you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.