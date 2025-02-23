The award -winning number of Eleven salary on Sunday, February 23, 2025 is the 86330 of the series 044. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Additional awards

Number: 08870, series 005.

Number: 27336, Series 003.

Number: 77114, Series 034.

Number: 90993, Series 010.

The eleven salary

The coupon of the eleven offers, the weekendsa main prize at the five figures and series of 300,000 euros, plus 5,000 euros per month for 20 consecutive years to a single coupon of the number and series awarded in the first extraction.

In addition, it offers Awards of 2,000 euros per month for ten years consecutive, to the four coupons of the numbers and series awarded in one of the extractions from the second to the fifth. Also 54 prizes of 20,000 euros at the five figures of the number awarded in the first extraction. And prizes of 400, 200, 30, four and two euros.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.