Tinder has announced a new update to its profile verification process with the introduction of Video Selfie. This update will make it easier for Tinder members to verify their identity and thus have more control over their experience in the app. Additionally, members will be able to ask their Matches to verify their profile before starting to chat. Finally, in the Message Settings, members will also be able to choose to receive messages only from Verified Profiles. “Verified Profiles are among the most popular security features among Tinder members. With the introduction of Video Selfies, we want to give members more tools to better evaluate the authenticity of their Matches and improve their experience in the app. Members 18-25 year olds who have a Verified Profile1 are in fact 10% more likely to match,” said Rory Kozoll, SVP Product Integrity at Tinder. “This update is a step forward in our efforts to make Tinder a safer place to meet new people.”