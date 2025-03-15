The Primitive winning combination on Saturday, March 15, 2025, it has been formed by numbers 6, 22, 28, 40, 44 and 49. The complementary has been 12 and the reimbursement has corresponded to 3. Joker: 6156966. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Lotteries and bets of the state celebrates the raffle of the primitive three times a week, the Monday, Thursday and Saturdaybeing the raffle of greatest acceptance in Spain.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.