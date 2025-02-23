The Primitive winning combination on Saturday, February 22, 2025 has been formed by numbers 13, 20, 30, 37, 40 and 41. The complementary number has been 45 and the reimbursement has corresponded to 3. Joker: 9659917. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Lotteries and bets of the state celebrates the raffle of the primitive three times a week, the Monday, Thursday and Saturdaybeing the raffle of greatest acceptance in Spain.

