The award -winning numbers on Thursday, February 20 have been 10, 19, 23, 36, 39, 45; The complement 20 and the reimbursement 1. The primitive raffle It is celebrated on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and is regulated by Lotteries and State Betting. It is played by choosing 6 different numbers between 1 and 49, with the aim of hitting the winning combination that corresponds to the seven balls extracted in the raffle. You can consult the Electomista.It is the results of the draw of February 20, 2025.

Six of the balls are extracted from a hype with 49 numbers and one is extracted from a second hype with only ten balls that will be the reimbursement of the winning combination. On the other hand, another ball is extracted for the complementary number.

Lotteries and State bets Celebrate the raffle of the primitive three times a weekon Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and is one of the most followed raffles in Spain. In the Lotteries section of Eleconomista.es you can check the award -winning numbers in lotteries all week.