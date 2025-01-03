The winning combination of La Primitiva for this Monday, January 2, 2025 is 8, 6, 10, 14, 31 and 47. The complementary is 17 and the refund is 2. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado holds the Primitiva draw three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, being the most widely accepted draw in Spain.

