The Primitiva’s winning combination on Saturday, January 18, 2025, was the one formed by the numbers 12, 13, 21, 28, 41 and 42. The complementary number was 29 and the refund corresponded to 0. Joker: 3605852. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a week, the Monday, Thursday and Saturdaybeing the most widely accepted draw in Spain.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es You can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.