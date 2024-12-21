The winning combination of the Primitiva draw on Saturday, December 21, 2024, was the one formed by the numbers 4, 7, 21, 23, 31 and 46. The complementary number was 37 and the refund corresponded to 6. Joker: 7727767. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a week, the Monday, Thursday and Saturdaybeing the most widely accepted draw in Spain.

