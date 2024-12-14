The Primitiva’s winning combination on Saturday, December 14, 2024, was the one formed by the numbers 13, 31, 32, 33, 35 and 43. The complementary number was 3 and the refund also corresponded to 3. Joker: 8885018. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a week, the Monday, Thursday and Saturdaybeing the most widely accepted draw in Spain.

