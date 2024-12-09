The winning numbers for this Monday, December 9, have been 01, 03, 09, 27, 28 and 43; the complementary 22 and the refund 2. The Primitiva draw It is celebrated on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. It is played by choosing 6 different numbers between 1 and 49, with the objective of finding the winning combination that corresponds to the seven balls drawn in the draw. You can consult the results of the draw on December 9, 2024 at eleconomista.es.

Six of the balls are drawn from a drum with 49 numbers and one is drawn from a second pot with only ten balls that will be the refund of the winning combination. On the other hand, another ball is drawn for the complementary number.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a weekon Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and is one of the most followed draws in Spain. In the Lottery section of elEconomista.es you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.