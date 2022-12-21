The BBC published the list of the 100 most influential women of 2022. Among the laureates are singer Billie Ilish, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, American actress Selma Blair and Ghanaian writer Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah.

Three of the 100 women on the list are Brazilian. Check out what they were:

Alice Pataxó

The indigenous journalist and activist gained even more space when she participated in the climate summit in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, in 2021. The Bahian woman is an important voice in the fight against the violence suffered by indigenous peoples in the country, in addition to warning about how the lack of environmental policies to preserve nature can threaten not only the lands of indigenous peoples, but the entire environment.

Simone Tebet

The MDB-MS senator, an active voice in the Covid CPI, sought to investigate the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government and its handling of the pandemic. Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022, she had more than 4.9 million votes, placing third in the dispute. In the second round, she supported president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Erica Hylton

The first transsexual and black federal deputy elected in Brazil, with more than 250,000 votes for the PSOL-SP, Hilton has a history of fighting LGBTphobia, racism and defending human rights. She ended up living on the street after being kicked out of her home by her conservative family, but managed to enter university and pursue a political career.