The official date of Carnival 2024 takes place next Tuesday, the 13th, but the festivities have already started in the city of São Paulo. Although the event is widely celebrated and considered a cultural milestone in the country, the date is not considered a national holiday. See below what opens and what closes during Carnival in the capital of São Paulo.

The question always arises due to the shutdown of many companies, which choose not to operate during Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and even part of Wednesday due to the festivities. In the private sector, it is the company's choice to operate on an optional basis or not.

In the public sector, some services are paralyzed, while others operate normally. Check out:

Transport

Subway: the operation will be monitored by the Operational Control Center (CCO) and, if necessary, the fleet will be increased to meet the demand of people on the streets. Station opening hours remain as usual.

CPTM: On both Monday the 12th and Tuesday the 13th, the operation of the CPTM lines will be similar to those carried out on Saturdays, with trains on standby in case of need. On Wednesday, the 14th, operations return to normal. Opening hours remain unchanged.

Vehicle rotation: São Paulo City Hall informed that the wheeled vehicle will be suspended in the city during Carnival, between Monday, 12th, and Wednesday, 14th. However, the exclusive bus lanes will not be open.

EMTU: The intercity bus lines managed by EMTU will operate on Monday, 12th, with a Saturday schedule. On Tuesday, 13th, the operation will be similar to that practiced on Sundays. On Wednesday, 14th, the schedule will be the same as Saturday, with reinforcements in the fleet from 11 am.

DMV: the service units of the State Department of Traffic of São Paulo (Detran-SP) will operate on Friday, 9th, and Saturday, 10th. They will be closed to the public on Sunday, 11th, on Monday, 12th, at Tuesday, 13th, and until 12 noon on Wednesday, 13th. After this time, operations return to normal.

Useful services

Procon-SP: Procon-SP informed that, due to Carnival, the hearings, the administrative sector, the Ombudsman's Office, outposts located within police stations and regional centers will be closed on 12/2 (Monday) and 13/2 (Tuesday) -Friday), returning on Wednesday (14/2) from 12pm. Consumers who, for any reason, need to register a complaint can do so directly through the website, which is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week, including holidays.

Saves time: The in-person service point at Poupatempo Sé operates normally on Saturday, 10th, but is closed on Monday, 12th, and Tuesday, 13th. Service returns to normal on Wednesday, 13th, from 12pm.

INSS: the Social Security Agencies (APS) will not work on Monday (12) and Tuesday (13). On Wednesday (14), the agencies will only open for public service in units with medical examinations scheduled for after 2pm, there will be no administrative service on that day.

Banks

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) informed that there will be no service at bank branches during the Carnival holiday, on 02/12 (Monday) and 02/13 (Tuesday), which also applies to bank compensations. , including TED.

Pix, which operates 24 hours a day, including holidays, can be used normally.

According to the federation, the decision follows Resolution No. 4,880, of December 23, 2020, of the National Monetary Council, which does not consider Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays as business days for the purposes of banking operations, as well as Mondays. fair and Carnival Tuesday.

On Ash Wednesday (14/02), opening hours for the public begin at 12pm, local time, with closure scheduled for the normal branch closing times.

In locations where branches normally close before 3pm, the start of banking hours will be brought forward, in order to guarantee a minimum of 3 hours of in-person service to the public.

Consumption bills (water, energy, telephone, etc.) and payment slips due on holiday days may be paid, without surcharge, on the following business day (Wednesday, 14/02). Normally, taxes come with dates adjusted to the calendar of national, state and municipal holidays.

If this has not occurred in the collection document, the suggestion is to anticipate payment or, in the case of titles that have a barcode, schedule payment at ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking and via the banks' telephone service.

Health

State hospitals: as is customary in the health sector, state hospitals maintain normal operations during Carnival days, both in emergency rooms and in the hospitalization and surgery sectors.

Culture

MASP: The São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) will operate normally during Carnival this year. Friday the 9th, Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th, the museum is open from 10am to 6pm. On Monday the 12th, as usual, MASP is closed. On Tuesday, 13th, opening hours are from 10am to 8pm and, on Wednesday, 14th, from 10am to 6pm.

SESC Avenida Paulista: Sesc located on Avenida Paulista will be open from 10am to 6:30pm on Saturday, 10th, Sunday, 11th, Monday, 12th, and Tuesday, 13th. On Wednesday, 14th, Sesc is closed to the public.

Art gallery: the Pinacoteca closes on Tuesday, the 13th, as usual, and on Wednesday, the 14th, it opens from 12pm. On other days, normal operation, from 10am to 6pm.