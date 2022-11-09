Students from all over the country will start taking the National High School Exam (Enem) 2022 this Sunday (13). transparent material. You need to be aware of what is allowed at the test site so you don’t run the risk of being eliminated from the exam.

In the last two editions of Enem, because of the covid-19 pandemic, the use of a face protection mask was mandatory. Now, use is still allowed, but it is no longer mandatory in states and municipalities where it is allowed in closed places.

Related news:

According to the public notice, for identification, participants must present original documents, with photo. Among the identifications accepted are the Identity Card, the National Driver’s License (CNH), the passport and the Work Card issued after January 27, 1997. In this edition, the digital documents e-Título, digital CNH and digital RG will be accepted. , as long as they are presented in the respective official applications.

The black ink ballpoint pen, made of transparent material, is also a mandatory item for digital Enem candidates, as the writing will be done on paper and not on the computer, like the rest of the test.

snack and water

Although not mandatory, it is recommended that participants bring snacks, water and/or other beverages, with the exception of alcoholic beverages which are not allowed and may lead to the candidate’s elimination.

It is also recommended that you bring the Registration Confirmation Card. It contains, among other information, the test location. The card can be accessed at Participant’s Page🇧🇷

If they need to prove that they participated in the exam, students can also print the Declaration of Attendance for each day of the exam on the Participant’s Page, informing their CPF and password. The declaration must be presented to the applicator at the door of the room on each of the days. It serves, for example, to justify absence from work.

prohibited items

Candidates may not carry, during the exam, any electronic device, such as cell phones, smartphones, tablets🇧🇷 wearable techcalculators, electronic organizers and/or similar, recorders, pen drive, mp3 and/or the like; alarms, alarm switches or any other electronic component.

Cell phones must be turned off, because if the electronic device, even inside the object-holder envelope, emits any type of sound, such as ringing or alarm, the participant will be excluded from the exam.

They also cannot have headphones and/or any transmitter, recorder and/or receiver of data, images, videos and messages in their hands. Sunglasses and headgear, such as caps, hats, visors, caps or similar items are also prohibited; non-transparent material pen, pencil, mechanical pencil, erasers, rulers, correctors, books, manuals, printed matter, notes; ear protector, watch of any kind.

These objects, if the student takes them to the exam, must be placed inside the object-holder envelope provided by the applicator, when entering the exam room. The Declaration of Attendance must also be placed inside the envelope. The envelope must be sealed and identified, from entering the tasting room until leaving the venue. If the participant fails to comply with these rules, he/she may be eliminated from the exam.

enem 2022

The Enem will be applied on November 13th and 20th to about 3.4 million students across the country. On the first day, participants will take language, human sciences and writing tests. In the second, mathematics and natural sciences. The test locations are available on the Registration Confirmation Card, on the Participant’s Page🇧🇷

The exam selects students for vacancies in public higher education, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships in private institutions, through the University for All Program (ProUni), and serves as a parameter for the Student Financing Fund (Fies). The results can also be used to enter Portuguese educational institutions that have an agreement with the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep).

Those who are preparing for the Enem can access all tests and feedback from previous editions on site from Inep, to prepare for the exams. To test their knowledge, students can access the free Enem questionsa bank prepared by the Brazil Communication Company 🇧🇷EBC), which gathers exam questions from previous years. In the system, it is possible to choose the areas of knowledge that you want to study. The bank selects the questions at random.