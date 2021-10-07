Despite his age, The Simpson It is a series that is still very relevant in pop culture. Yes, it may not be as popular as it used to be, but this yellow family still has a healthy viewer base, and their recent arrival on platforms like Disney + and Star It has done nothing but give it more exposure.

Well, to give new life to the show’s characters, a digital artist undertook the task of reimagining them as characters that could exist within our reality.

Through your account Instagram, the digital artist known as Hossein Diba posted a series of illustrations showing us what The Simpsons characters would look like in the real world. Needless to say, but the results, at best, are truly disturbing. You do not believe me? Well, here you can see it for yourself.

Editor’s note: And it is that realistically speaking, the characters in this series have qualities that in real life are very frowned upon. Homer He is lazy, gluttonous and despite working in a nuclear plant, he is extremely careless with his work. The same could be said for pretty much every other character in the series, but I think it’s best to leave them for what they are: cartoons.

Via: Hossein Diba