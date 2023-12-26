Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 12/26/2023 – 10:00

The end of year festivities are the opportunity to get together with friends and family. Alcoholic drinks are often part of parties and, if consumed in moderation, can provide the necessary relaxation for the celebration.

With that in mind, the This is Money Lists some gift tips and promotions for special wines and beers at the end of the year.

Wines

More and more Brazilians are interested in consuming good wines and even in the heat of the year-end festivities, the drink can pair perfectly.

A good gift tip is the kit with Portuguese Alecrim wine accompanied by an acrylic glass. “The example mixes some of the most traditional Portuguese grapes and has a style that conquers from the first moment”, explained Wine Sommelière, Cibele Siqueira. The combo costs R$ 70.47.

For more refined palates, the tip is the Humberto Barberis Gran Reserva kit with corkscrew. “Made with grapes from probably the oldest Malbec vines in Luján de Cuyo, it is a wine that was bottled without filtering to preserve its aromas and flavors,” explained Siqueira. It costs R$235.18.

Craft beer

For those who want to try beers other than commercial ones, subscription kits can be a good gateway. Clube do Malte has exclusive promotions this year-end. When subscribing to the plan with four beers plus a glass, the customer will receive two bottles of Strong Golden Ale Delirium Tremens. The kit costs R$84.90 per month.

The other kit options are: two beers (R$ 34.90), two beers + glass (R$ 54.90), four beers (R$ 69.90) and six beers (R$ 94.90).

Liquor

Do you want to surprise us with a different cachaça? The choice could be Seleta + Carvalho, the first blend made by the brand. The drink is a mix between two public favorites: Outro and Antônio Rodrigues.

“Seleta + Carvalho is the first blend we launched, and aims to reach a public that is looking for a cachaça with a high standard of quality and the characteristics of oak, however, paying a price that is accessible to any budget. In addition to being a beautiful product, ideal for giving as a gift”, said executive director Gilberto Luiz. The price is R$69.90 for the 700 ml bottle and R$84.90 for the 1 liter bottle.

Aged for 5 years in new American oak barrels, Weber Haus' newest cachaça, Solera, was named after its storage process, in which the cachaça to be bottled is removed from the barrels closest to the ground. It costs R$283.90.