In view of the peasant movement in Punjab, the railways have partially canceled many trains, and some trains altogether. At the same time, there are many such trains, whose path has been changed. Among the trains which have been completely canceled, Haridwar-Amritsar-Haridwar (02053/02054) Jan Shatabdi Express train, which has been canceled on October 2.

Apart from this, New Delhi-Jammu Tawi-New Delhi (02425/02426) Rajdhani Express train has also been canceled for 2 October. The Amritsar-Jaynagar Humsafar Express (04652) train has also been canceled by the Railways for October 2.

Many trains partially canceled

Railways has partially canceled many trains between Ambala and Amritsar. In view of the agitation being done by the farmers on the railway tracks, the route of some trains has been changed in addition to the partial cancellation of some trains.

Changed the way of this train

The route of Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express and Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Express Special Train has been changed. See partially and completely canceled trains as well as a complete list of changed trains and any information can call the helpline number 139 of the railway.