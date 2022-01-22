Since January 1st, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified Burnout as an occupational phenomenon, that is, exclusively related to work.

For Frederico Porto, physician and business consultant, the new classification changes everything, as it creates a causal link between depression and work. “The challenge is then how to create a more resilient workforce and how to train managers’ eyes and posture so that they can perceive this possible illness of their team members”, he evaluates.

Experts, however, say that it is possible for companies to avoid problems with Burnout. According to Gisela da Silva Freire, a partner at Cescon, Barrieu, Flesch e Barreto Advogados, Burnout was not classified as a disease, but as a syndrome, that is, there is no single specific cause for the diagnosis of Burnout.

“It follows that Burnout is less an individual issue and more a structural problem, related to organizational and cultural factors of the company. Long working hours, moral and sexual harassment and stressful working conditions are phenomena that have been studied and faced by specialists in the medical and legal fields for some time, due to the impacts caused on workers’ health. These harmful working conditions are the main triggering factors for Burnout”, he explains.

The expert clarifies that those companies that do not ensure a healthy work environment, a diagnosis of Burnout can mean not only a decrease in productivity but also convictions in the Labor Court in compensation for off-balance sheet damages.

“Companies should be concerned, therefore, with the causes of Burnout, and not simply with the effects, with the symptoms. In this sense, some measures should be adopted, such as the improvement of pre-employment and routine medical examinations, so that the occupational physician has a thorough knowledge of the worker’s health history; effective training and policies against any type of harassment in the workplace, including a reliable reporting channel; guarantee of worker disconnection periods; prohibition of excessive working hours, in addition to, of course, complying with occupational safety and medicine standards”, he points out.

Main care of the company

– Avoid long working hours

– Redouble attention to the organizational culture in order to avoid obstacles such as moral and sexual harassment, as well as stressful working conditions

– Adopt measures such as improving pre-employment and routine medical exams, so that the occupational physician has a thorough knowledge of the worker’s health history

– Offer effective training and policies against any type of harassment in the workplace, including a reliable whistleblower channel

– Ensure worker disconnection periods

– Comply with occupational health and safety regulations.

