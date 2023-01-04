The year has started and the streaming platforms HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have already published the launch lists for the month of January 2023.

Among the highlights are the first season of The Last of Us series, based on the homonymous game franchise, the documentary series Bernie Madoff: The Wall Street Hustler and the second and final season of Hunters. Check out the top tips.

HBO Max: The Last Of Us

Fans of The Last Of Us game franchise have been waiting for a work based on the game since 2013, when Sony announced the idea of ​​​​making a film. The feature film, however, ended up becoming a series and arrives on the HBO Max platform on January 15th.

The story takes place on planet Earth in a post-apocalyptic scenario, devastated by a virus that turns those infected into murderous creatures. The series will focus on the story of the first game, which takes place in 2033.

Amazon Prime Video: Hunters (Season 2)

The series that features Al Pacino as the leader of a group of Nazi hunters is finally getting a second season. This time, the group will go on a chase across Latin America. The second and final season of the series debuts on the platform on January 13th.

Netflix: Bernie Madoff: The Wall Street Hustler

This documentary series will tell the story of Bernie Madoff, a speculator who managed to operate a financial pyramid scheme on Wall Street for decades. The four episodes will air on Wednesday (4).

Netflix: These People

For those who like a comedy film, a good option can be “These People”, which premieres on Netflix on January 27th. Kenya Barris’ film features Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lauren London and talks about a couple facing a new relationship in the face of cultural, social and generational differences.

Amazon Prime Video: Cry Macho: The Road to Redemption

This work, which features a performance by the legendary Clint Eastwood, tells about a former rodeo star and horse breeder who takes a job to take a man’s young son away from his alcoholic mother. Along the way, the knight finds redemption by teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. The 2022 film debuts on the platform on January 25.