Fast and furious is one of the most successful franchises in the movie industry today, but it’s hard to believe that its producers would ever have imagined exactly how big it would get. Actually, the origin of the saga dates back to a 1998 article by Vibe Magazine.

On 1998, Vibe Magazine published an article titled Racer X, which followed the story of Rafael Estevez, a racer from the east coast of the United States involved in all manner of illegal races in New York. It was precisely this story that inspired the Fast and Furious franchise, although of course, with several differences.

Obviously, the latest films in this saga have already deviated a bit from this idea of ​​illegal racing, and instead, we have much more elaborate and even “fantastic” action scenes, involving tanks, submarines and it seems that inside of little, space rockets.

The most recent installment of the franchise, Fast and Furious 9, the past was released June 24 in theaters.

