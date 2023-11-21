From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 21/11/2023 – 15:24

The average value per square meter in the city of São Paulo reached R$59.18, the highest in the entire historical series, which began in 2019. This is what the QuintoAndar Imovelweb Rental Index for October shows. The increase in 12 months was 9.51% – the lowest since May last year.

In the count, Vila Olímpia (R$ 92.8), Brooklin (R$ 82.60) and Vila Nova Conceição (R$ 81.70) are the neighborhoods with the most expensive square meter, followed by Pinheiros (R$ 80.50 ) and Itaim Bibi (R$ 80.20).

A 1-bedroom apartment, measuring 45 m², costs between R$1,560 and R$1,710; with a parking space, the price can reach R$1,960. The resident can pay up to R$2,140 if the rental includes furniture. A 2-bedroom property (80m²) with these characteristics costs R$ 2,770; with 3 bedrooms (120m²), at R$ 2,770

1 and 3 bedroom properties, which had seen a drop in value in past months, registered an increase again. In the case of one-bedroom apartments, month-to-month growth was 0.54%. Those with three bedrooms registered a monthly increase of 0.75%. Two-bedroom properties continue an increase that has lasted since July 2021 – the last month with a drop in prices. The increase in October was 0.45% compared to September.

Despite the high average price per square meter in the city, data from the QuintoAndar Imovelweb Rental Index shows that customers still find room to negotiate. The average discount for transactions made in September was 3.8% – a higher percentage than that recorded in the same month last year.

Check out the list of the 5 neighborhoods that increased in value the most in the last three months in SP:

Jaguaré – 10.7%

Health Forest – 10.7%

Jardim Cidade Pirituba – 9.7%

Jabaquara – 8.6%

Vila Pompéia – 7.9%

São Paulo is one of the capitals that, despite the still considered high value of properties, have recorded a continuous slowdown in rental prices, alongside Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Curitiba.

According to the indicator, these cities have experienced a strong period of price acceleration in recent months, in a recovery from the impacts of Covid-19 on the real estate market. With the end of this “positive bonus”, the growth rate of the markets began to reduce. Prices continue to grow, but at a lower intensity.