The World Cup is over and several players were valued in the fields of Qatar. The Football Observatory of the International Center for Sports Studies (Cies) released the list of the 100 most valuable players in the world.

Who leads the list is the 19-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham, who plays for Borussia Dortmund. He became the first player born in the 21st century to score a goal in a World Cup, as England beat Iran 6-2. .

+Cristiano Ronaldo embraces new challenge in Saudi Arabia after winning everything in Europe

Among the Brazilian players, the only one that appears in the Top 10 is Vinícius Júnior. The Real Madrid striker is in fourth place among the most valuable, worth 190 million euros (R $ 1 billion).

Neymar only appears in 89th position, with a market value speculated at 52 million euros (R$ 290 million). Another Brazilian who appears prominently on the list is Alisson Becker, considered the most valuable goalkeeper on the list, worth 79 million euros (R$ 440 million). Another curiosity is that the stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were left out of the list.

Check out the Top 10: