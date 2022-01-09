Behold, this is the Mansory Mercedes-AMG G 63 P900 Special Edition UAE. If you don’t mind the exterior, don’t check the interior. Unless you’re a fan of the outfit of the LA Lakers basketball team. You know the shirts. UAE in this case stands for United Arab Emirates, which we simply call the United Arab Emirates. The car celebrates the 50th anniversary of the UAE.

Mansory set to work with pressed carbon fibre, which you encounter on the inside and the outside. For the interior, Mansory even stirred gold leaf (or something similar) through the stuff. Our opinion on the color combination purple and yellow may be clear, but we have to admit that we cannot completely hate the choice of two different chair colors. Maybe it’s nostalgia from the days when we only had money for one bucket seat in our own car.

The Mansory Mercedes G-class also has more power

Mansory also got to work with the 4.0-litre V8. The power was increased to 900 hp and 1,200 Nm. It is not known what the new sprint figures are or what the new top speed is. Soon enough, we think. It is not known what the Mansory Mercedes-AMG G 63 should cost.