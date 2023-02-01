With February well underway, we’re just days away from the launch of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated game from Avalanche Software that takes place in the magical world of Harry Potter. Thus, today the launch trailer has been releasedwhich gives us a great look at the adventure that awaits us.

In Hogwarts Legacy, we take the role of a young student who comes to the school of witchcraft and wizardry, and begins to study in the fifth year. Nevertheless, His student experience is complicated when he discovers a skill that no one else possesses.

As the trailer made clear, the adventure ahead is going to be huge. Being an open world game, we will be able to explore all of Hogwarts, not just the castle, but locations like the Forbidden Forest as well. And if that was not enough, we can attend classes and learn a wide variety of spells. A dream come true for all Harry Potter fans.

Hogwarts Legacy Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, 2023. On related topics, you can check our previous gameplay of this game here. Likewise, this is our Hands-On of the title.

Editor’s Note:

Hogwarts Legacy It is not only the most anticipated game of February, but of the entire year. After multiple delays it seems unreal that we are only 10 days away from this title reaching our hands. We can only wait and see what the reception of the game is in general.

Via: Hogwarts Legacy