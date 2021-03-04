A couple of days after the official announcement of the new title of the Alien franchise, we already have the possibility to take a look at the Aliens: Fireteam first gameplay, thus observing how the title proposal developed by Cold Iron Studios will be, about which there is great expectation after the reveal trailer.
As we already reported, Aliens: Fireteam will offer a cooperative survival experience for three players, set sometime after the events of the third film in the franchise created by Ridley Scott. Embodying a squad of marines, we must fight hordes of Xenomorphs on the USS Endeavor, and try to escape alive.
Check out the first Aliens: Fireteam gameplay
Thanks to the people of IGN, we were able to take a look at the Aliens: Fireteam first gameplay, counting nothing more and nothing less with a duration of 25 minutes, which allows us to get a fairly solid idea of what this new title in the Aliens saga will be able to offer.
The game will have five different classes that we can choose from, as well as more than thirty weapons that can be customized thanks to a large number of modifiers. Each of the classes will have their own unique abilities, such as the ability to wield a flamethrower or gatling gun.
From Cold Iron Studios they have ensured that they will offer a challenging experience, for which we will have several mutators, challenge cards as well as different levels of difficulty. In addition, mention has been made of the existence of friendly fire, as well as the few resources that we will find in the title, so tension is assured.
Aliens: Fireteam is coming this summer to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC.
