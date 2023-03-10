Today a new Nintendo Direct dedicated to the film Super Mario Bros., which was stipulated a week ago that it will be the last trailer before the premiere scheduled for next April. And now, they reveal a little more about the plot and characters that will arrive throughout this feature film directed by Lighting Studios.

Check it out right here:

This makes the so-called Mario day (which arrives tomorrow) start with a flourish, since there are offers on some of his most important video games for Switch, as well as the sale of a new console with red Joy-Cons and exclusive prints from the film.

Remember that this film hits theaters next April 5, 2023.

Via: Nintendo Direct