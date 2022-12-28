The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) is increasingly common in Brazil and should undergo some changes in 2023. According to the Ministry of Economy, almost 70% of companies open in the country are MEIs. In addition, many self-employed workers opt for this modality to issue invoices for their work.

There are already some changes confirmed for this sector for next year. One of them is the payment of the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS) which is 5% of the current minimum wage.

According to the 2023 budget approved by the National Congress, the minimum must be R$1320, the amount to be paid in the DAS as of January will be R$66, without adding the value of ICMS and ISS.

Another novelty that was already launched in early December by the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue of the Ministry of Economy was the application of the Electronic Invoice for Services, the NFS-e, available on iOS and Android platforms. As of January 1st, the novelty will be available to entrepreneurs throughout Brazil.

Increase in billing threshold and employees is on the agenda

Change most expected by MEIs, the expansion of annual billing still does not have a date to happen. However, the Complementary Bill (PLP 108/2021) is being discussed in Congress, which provides for the expansion of the maximum billing taking into account a calculation of the accumulated IPCA from 2006 to 2022. BRL 144 thousand per year.

The project has already been approved in the Senate and in the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the next step should be the plenary of the house. On December 21, an urgent request was presented to the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies in the processing of the project.

In addition to increasing the billing limit, the proposal also wants to increase the number of employees that an MEI can legally have from one to two.