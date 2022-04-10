Magazine Luiza’s heirs were the main Brazilian names that left Forbes’ list of billionaires in 2022. In all, 13 Brazilians who were in the select group in 2021 left it a year later.

Franco Bittar Garcia, Fabrício Garcia, Flávia Bittar Garcia Faleiros, Fernando Trajano, Gisele Trajano were the family members who were on the list last year and are no longer in 2022. All are grandchildren of Luíza Trajano and Pelegrino José Donato, who founded the company in 1957.

+Forbes List: Meet the 8 richest women in Brazil and the 10 in the world

The retailer lost more than 70% in its share value in 2021.

Check out the other Brazilians who left the list:

Camilla by Godoy Bueno Grossi

The heiress to the founding couple of Amil was in the 986th position last year with a net worth of US$ 3.1 billion. Her brother Pedro de Godoy Bueno is on this year’s list with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

André Street and Eduardo de Pontes

The two are together as the founders of Stone Co, an online payment processor that raised $1.5 billion in an IPO in 2018. Both dropped from the list this year.

Jorge Feffer

One of the four brothers who control Suzano Celulose, which was founded by his grandfather, Leon Feffer. Jorge is a member of the company’s board of directors.

Samuel Barata

Owner of one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country, DPSP, which was founded in 2011 after the merger of Drogaria Pacheco, owned by Barata, and Drogaria São Paulo.

Maurizio Billi

The owner of Eurofarma was also off the list of Forbes billionaires in 2022. The Brazilian-based multinational Pharmaceuticals was founded by his father, Galiano Billi, in 1972.

Guilherme Peirão Leal

Co-chairman of the Board of Directors of Natura and owner of 25% of the company, the businessman is also known for having been a candidate for vice president on Marina Silva’s ticket in 2010, for the Green Party.

Maria Pinheiro

She is co-founder of the supermarket chain Grupo Mateus, which she created with her then-husband, Ilson Mateus; he is the company’s CEO and continues on this year’s list, with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

