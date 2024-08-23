Beto Silva – Publisher 3i Beto Silva – Publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/beto-silva-editora-3/ 08/23/2024 – 17:18

This year, 38 startups became unicorns thanks to investments from large funds and technology companies, despite the booming venture capital market. The survey was conducted by TechCrunch, with data from Crunchbase, CB Insights and PitchBook. The list of companies with valuations above US$ 1 billion includes Elon Musk’s xAI, which is already valued at an impressive US$ 24 billion. Check out the 10 biggest startups that achieved unicorn status in 2024, their market value and what they do:

TSMC gets €5 billion to manufacture chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s first chip factory in Europe, in Dresden, Germany, is set to receive €5 billion in state aid from the German government. The European Commission has approved the support for the new plant, which is a joint venture between the Taiwanese chip giant, Dutch company NXP and German companies Bosch and Infineon. The aid is part of the EU’s Chips Act, which aims to increase the bloc’s share of global chip production to 20% by 2030, amid tensions between the US and China in the sector.

A humanoid robot to have at home

Unitree’s new G1 humanoid robot is set to go into mass production, priced at $16,000 a piece. Standing 4 feet tall and weighing 75 pounds, the G1 will now have stronger performance, with capabilities like jumping, walking faster, and climbing stairs. While it’s not expected to perform household tasks right away, it’s designed for research and could be one of the first affordable humanoid robots available for home use. A friend to call your own, right in the house.

A special helper in stroke rehabilitation

Robots used as social workers are reading brain signals to support the rehabilitation of people with stroke. The Vitalise project is funded by the European Union. The robots have helped patients stay motivated to perform repetitive exercises. They communicate with patients using a headset that monitors brain signals. The data is processed and allows them to provide motivation and feedback in real time, and even mimic movements to demonstrate an exercise. “All patients said that interacting with the robot was a motivational experience,” said lead researcher Lynne Baillie Baillie.

“Goodbye. We are opening a competition at @abdi_digital to acquire our own national messaging service between employees, in order to preserve information from the national industry. Enough of giving everything on a silver platter to Mr. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta/NSA/CIA. Sovereignty.”

Ricardo Cappelli, president of ABDI (Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development), on abandoning WhatsApp for internal communications within the federal government. The decision is related to cases of leaks and data theft associated with Meta’s platform.