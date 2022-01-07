Car with a millionaire cost is the dream of many Brazilians, but for a machine like this in the garage you have to be prepared for the IPVA (Tax on Ownership of Motor Vehicles), which can be quite hefty. A survey released by Uol shows that some vehicles accumulate debts in excess of R$ 1 million and exceed the market value of cars.

Without the payment of IPVA for some years, the owners of vehicles, individuals or companies, had their debts registered in the active debt of the State of São Paulo, with the name registered in the State Cadin (Informative Registry of Unpaid Credits of Agencies and Entities States).

Managed by PGE (State Attorney General), debt collection can be done through protest, which can lead to restrictions on loans in the financial system and blocking of possible credits from the Paulista Invoice. Not to mention that, due to default, it is not possible to license the vehicle or transfer its ownership before the debt is paid off.

Check out the biggest IPVA debtors

1. Ferrari 599 SA Aperta 2011

IPVA due: BRL 1,337,766.87. Amount for the years 2014 to 2021

Average vehicle price (Fipe Table): BRL 1,884,094

2. Ferrari F430 Spider 2007

IPVA due: BRL 1,293,309.41. Amount for the years 2011 to 2021

Average vehicle price (Fipe Table): BRL 975,451

3. Lamborghini Gallardo 2010

IPVA due: BRL 1,280,707.11. Amount for the years 2010 to 2021

Average vehicle price (Fipe Table): BRL 903,416

4. Ferrari 458 Spider 2013

IPVA due: BRL 1,266,161.28. Amount for the years 2014 to 2021

Average vehicle price (Fipe Table): BRL 2,205,569

5. Lamborghini Aventador Roadster 2014

IPVA due: BRL 1,235,222.61. Amount for the years 2016 to 2021

Average vehicle price (Fipe Table): BRL 3,009,818

