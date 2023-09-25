Aug 20 3:23 am

Your order has arrived with us. I’m sitting here in the warehouse by myself so I could use some action! I’ll get to work for you.

Aug 20 3:24 am

But eh… dude, what did you order?? A thigh trainer, a slow juicer, a black onion, “a fish bowl with the old familiar smooth top edge – enough room for your favorite fish!”, and a sharp knife. Saturday night at half past three. Really?

Aug 20 3:27 am

Just googled ‘Black onioni’. WTF.

Aug 21 2:52 pm

Yoohoo, it’s me again. Since I haven’t heard from you, I’m going to assume that you really want to place this order. By the way, we don’t have a black onion in stock, so it has now become a green one. Hope that’s okay.

Aug 21 3:03 pm

Well, then you just have to find out for yourself. I’m going to collect everything.

Aug 21 4:51 pm

The thigh trainer is on a shelf where we couldn’t get to it so it was a bit of a challenge to get it off – balanced on a colleague’s shoulders, you should have seen it! But everything is there now!

Aug 21 4:57 pm

My colleague just said: ‘Jeez, is that guy sure he wants to order this?’ I’ll just pass it on.

Aug 21 5:13 pm

We smoked a jonko for a while, but are going to pack your order NOW.

Aug 22 9:12 am

Your order was packed, but then we forgot whether everything was actually in the box, and everything had to be opened again. Hahahaha.

Aug 25 9:23 am

It’s me again. I was free for two days and forgot to transfer your order.

Aug 25 12:46 pm

Your order has been loaded. Unfortunately, you do have the driver who likes to throw boxes.

Aug 25 12:53 pm

Your order is on its way! Fingers crossed!

Aug 25 2:29 pm

The driver accidentally threw up in your box (in the fishbowl, to be precise), so the whole business is back again. Will be tomorrow!

Aug 26 11:35 am

Everything is clean again! Coming your way. By the way, I wrapped the fishbowl extra thickly with bubble wrap (you can pop it later!) You’re welcome!

Aug 26 12:23 pm

Your order has arrived in your zip code area! Always a moment.

Aug 26 12:50 pm

Your order is expected at your home around 2 p.m. Unfortunately, you cannot adjust this moment.

Aug 26 2:09 pm

I just realized that ‘your delivery time has been updated’. That’s usually not good news. We have no idea what’s going on here anyway.

Aug 26 2:44 pm

Oh wait. We just heard that the delivery person suddenly didn’t feel like it anymore and put your order on the street! I understand by the way. When you see how those guys are being squeezed.

Aug 26 3:03 pm

The delivery person was persuaded to drive back. What a hassle.

Aug 26 3:29 pm

Good news! The delivery person has rang your doorbell! You weren’t there, so he waited until the neighbors were home who are never home, you know, those guys who never open the door, it was a miracle that they actually opened the door now, haha! So there your order is now!

Aug 26 3:29 pm

Your order has been delivered. Beautiful feeling.

Aug 26 3:29 pm

Here is your invoice. Let’s say who has it big, let it hang widely, so to speak.

Aug 27 10:10 am

I saw your email. I’m sorry that you did not experience any services from us. But your order is with the neighbors. Real.

Aug 29 10:10 am

You have interacted with our customer service. Nice! Let us know how you experienced this customer experience.

Aug 31 10:11 am

Let us know how satisfied you are with your order!

Aug 31 10:22 am

Let us know how satisfied you are with the customer journey.

September 4, 10:10 am

Let us know how your package delivery experience went.

September 6, 1:46 PM

Your package is at the bu-hur-en!!

September 17 4:51 pm

Let us know how satisfied you are with the bubble plastic used to improve our services.

September 21, 10:10 am

Too bad you still haven’t received your order. By the way, just curious: what is your favorite fish?! And… who was that uixi for?

September 22 5:04 pm

You can unsubscribe from these emails by clicking the link below. You will then receive a confirmation email. And another one. And then a few more per month. This will end on December 31, 2099. This is now the plan. Nice day!