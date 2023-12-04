The first season of Fortnite Chapter 5 It is already underway and, as is customary with battle royale, the skins have given us a lot to talk about. On this occasion, Peter Griffin’s suit has stolen the public’s attention, as it not only has an interesting design, but A small short has been released that shows us how the protagonist of Family Guy has reached Fortnite.

As part of the announcements for the new season of FortniteEpic Games has collaborated with 20th Century Fox to create a short where we can see Peter visiting Meowscles with the aim of passing the battle royale admission exam.

Peter Griffin’s skin attracted a lot of attention, since fans expected that the character’s original design would be present. However, what has come to Fortnite It is a muscular version that references classic episodes of the animated series. With this, Special emoticons have also been included that everyone can useas well as a unique animation that happens when Peter Griffin is about to die, something that fans have really appreciated.

Along with this, the new season also presents us with a Solid Snake skin, which will be available at a later date through a series of challenges that you can access when paying for the season pass. If you can’t purchase this content right now, don’t worry, as the first season of Fortnite Chapter 5 It will be available until March 8, 2024.

This was not all that Epic Games announced last week, as they also revealed a new collaboration with LEGO, as well as unique experiences that are very worthwhile. You can learn more about future plans for the battle royale here.

Editor’s Note:

It is somewhat strange that Peter Griffin’s original design, one that is extremely iconic, is not present, and a muscular shape has been opted for instead. While this is in keeping with the overall style of the game, it also leaves aside the identity of the character, and how funny it would have been to see all the animations we already know in this body.

Via: Epic Games