05/10/2023 – 13:33

Several companies have more than 1,000 vacancies open for remote, permanent positions, internships and trainee programs. Among them IMC, Grupo Zelo, Viveo, Whirlpool, among others. Check out the list:

International Meal Company

The International Meal Company (IMC) has 500 job opportunities in various areas, such as office, operations, logistics, HR, maintenance and kitchen. The company is responsible for operating in Brazil brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Frango Assado, Viena, Batata Inglesa, Brunella, among others. Vacancies are available in several cities across the country. To find out more details and apply, simply access this link.

The company has also just launched its first Young Apprentice program aimed exclusively at people with physical, hearing, visual, intellectual and psychosocial disabilities. The initiative counts with 86 places, with no age limit. Those interested must be attending primary or secondary education – if they have not yet reached the age of majority, and registrations can be made through from this link.

Zelo Group

Grupo Zelo, a funeral services company, has 200 vacancies available for various positions and opportunities for people with disabilities (PwD). The vacancies range from students to management positions to work in their units, spread across 14 Brazilian states and the Federal District.

Among the highlights are the vacancies for tech lead, IT infrastructure analyst, occupational safety technician, sales supervisor, external salesperson and funeral director. Hiring follows the CLT regime and the benefits offered include transportation vouchers, health plans, dental plans, life insurance, among others. Interested parties can obtain more details about the regions and available vacancies from the site.

Inspira Educators Network

Inspira Rede de Educadores is opening reserve registration for the group’s more than 100 units, located in the Federal District and in the capitals of Amazonas, Pará, Amapá, Maranhão, Tocantins, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Bahia, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. The network is interested in educators and professionals for the back office, with teachers with command of the English language and training certification to work with International Baccalaureate programs will be valued. Interested parties can register their CV through from the Inspira website.

Viveo

Viveo, an ecosystem that brings together companies responsible for manufacturing products and distributing materials and medicines, begins the month of September with more than 261 vacancies open in several cities in the states of São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco and Goiás. Opportunities range from assistants, assistants and helpers to Logistics Operator and are open to all professional profiles, including people with disabilities (PWD). Details of the positions are available at the following links: Viveo HR Portal, Gupy It is LinkedIn.

The other vacancies are: