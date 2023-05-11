Keeping your financial life up to date is one of the biggest challenges for Brazilians. According to the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic) of the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), in 2022 about 78% of Brazilian families were indebted.

“Financial control is essential to have a balanced life, with room for possible applications and investments. With the help of Excel, we were able to look at the past, take stock of the present and project the future, in a simple and practical way”, comments João Martins, CEO of Hashtag Training.

Here are some tips for getting organized financially:

Have a macro and micro look:

Use a spreadsheet that has an annual and monthly view of your finances so you can keep track of your fixed and occasional expenses, in addition to receipts as well. With this look, you can analyze the past, control the current scenario and project the future.

Use a well-divided worksheet

A well-structured spreadsheet has divisions that favor the monitoring of finances. Try to separate your worksheet between income, fixed expenses, variable expenses, savings, cash flow and cumulative cash flowand within each division, put what that income or expense is (salary, rent, gasoline, etc.), that way, you fill in what comes in and out of your account and keeps track of everything, knowing where it went each amount.

Put a different color for each division, for example: income (green), fixed expenses (red). This way, you can better visualize each strand. Also use a stronger tone for lines that have summed values, whether output or input.

Try to keep your control up to date from time to time, with this, you keep your attention focused on the current scenario of your finances and don’t get lost. If you leave it for later, it can become a “snowball”.

Financial history is very important so that you can analyze whether you are achieving your goals or not. Always keep the data so that the analysis is more complete and you can plan the next steps.

“With this worksheet, in addition to monitoring the numbers, you build graphs that help you understand your financial outlook, all automated from the data you filled in”, concludes Martins.