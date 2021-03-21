Square Enix has dropped a fresh trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

“Take a look at the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting and background environments,” teases the video description.

“Switch between two game modes ‘Graphics Mode,’ which prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics, and ‘Performance Mode’, which prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second, and capture and share your favorite moments of this timeless adventure with a fully customizable Photo Mode. Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration. “

Here, take a peek:

Intergrade will freshen up Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS5 with improved textures, lighting, and fog effects. Additionally, Intergrade players can take advantage of a new Normal (Classic) difficulty option, improved loading times, and a new Photo Mode. It also brings a new Yuffie Kisaragi episode in which you’ll play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she “infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful material and restore glory to her homeland”.

The new content will feature new characters and “an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions” that Square reckons “cannot be missed”.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is releasing on 10th June. Owners of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 4 will be able to download Intergrade on their PS5s for free as well as be available as a standalone PS5 release for newcomers.

ICYMI, FF7 Remake director Tetsuya Nomura says the Final Fantasy 7 battle royale has been designed to grow series’ typical demographic.