Bill’s hometown of Lincoln from The Last of Us has been reimagined in The Sims 4.

This impressive recreation comes from Sims 4 builder isambardy. Taking inspiration from episode three of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation, which focused on survivors Bill and Frank, Isambady used EA’s life simulation game to build a condensed version of Lincoln.

As both a The Last of Us and The Sims 4 fan, I have to say I absolutely love the end result.

Please note, there will be spoilers for The Last of Us below.

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

Isambady built their The Last of Us creation on a 64×64 lot in Henford-on-Bagley (which comes with the game’s Cottage Living expansion). Starting with Bill’s house, Isambady then extended their creation to other locales in Lincoln, such as the church, right up to the town’s fortified perimeter.

Originally, Isambady wanted to also add the pit that Frank falls into, however as the pit is outside of Bill’s fortifications, it ultimately did not make the cut.

Understandably, things are not to scale, what with the lot adding its own constraints on the creator’s reimaging of Lincoln. But even with these limitations, Isambady does an amazing job of getting the essence of The Last of Us’ take on Lincoln, just on a smaller scale.



Lincoln in The Sims 4. Image Isambardy.

White picket fences and barbed wire barricades. Image HBO.

While this Sims 4 take on Lincoln as a whole is certainly impressive, the bit that really caught my attention was the interior of Bill and Frank’s house. They’ve included the piano (oh, that piano), paintings of Bill done by Frank, the kitchen off the dining room, and planters for strawberries.



Sing me a song, you’re the piano man. Image Isambady.

Frank’s artwork. Image Isambady.



This scene! Image HBO.

They’ve even made the basement, complete with a secondary basement and all of Bill’s surveillance equipment.



How do computers get drunk? They take screenshots! Image Isambady.

Bill keeping his eyes on FEDRA. Image HBO.

Anyway, enough of my waffling. Below is Isambady’s full speed build of Bill’s town in The Sims 4.

It is really quite a soothing watch, and while I will never be able to recreate something of this quality in my own Sims save file (I will not lie, I sadly do not have the patience), it has given me some ideas.

Top of the Bill!

As for The Last of Us, the series finale is set to air this Sunday night/Monday morning, depending on your location. The most recent episode – When We Are In Need – broke another viewership record for the series, and was watched by 8.1 million viewers on its debut across “HBO Max and linear telecasts”.

Needless to say, the show has become a hu-fungus hit, and a second series has been green lit with HBO.