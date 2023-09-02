As already announced by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), financial institutions must extinguish the bank transfer service via Credit Order Document, known as DOC, by February 2024. The measure began to be applied in May of this year. The resource end dates are:

Created in 1985 by the Central Bank, the DOC lost space for faster and cheaper ways of transferring funds. A survey carried out by Febraban, based on data released by the Central Bank, shows that transactions via DOC in 2022 totaled 59 million operations, only 0.09% of the total of 63.062 billion operations carried out in the year.

Banco Santander anticipated the start of the deactivation of transfers via DOC from the 30th of August. It’s worth remembering that bookings made until August 2023 will normally be made until February 28, 2024. Transfers normally follow Pix or TED modalities.

Itaú reported that it had completed this type of transaction in January – therefore before the federation's announcement. But its customers continue to receive transfers via DOC, since other institutions still offer the service. Since the beginning of the second half of 2022, transactions on physical and digital channels have been turned off. The first channels turned off were the physical ones (telephones and Bankfone), which had the lowest number of transactions. In November 2022, Itaú discontinued operations at ATMs and cell phones and, at the end of January 2023, transactions by individuals via the desktop application were turned off. Caixa informed that it will follow the closing schedule established by Febraban. The option to carry out DOC broadcasts will be available on all channels until January 15, 2024, and it will be possible to schedule broadcasts until that date, effective until February 29, 2024. As of March 1, 2024, the broadcasting service of DOC will be closed. At Banco do Brasil, the service will be provided until October 15, 2023 for individuals and January 15, 2024 for Legal Entities, both shipping and scheduling services. After the dates, customers will be able to make transfers between financial institutions via TED or Pix. Bradesco also confirmed that it will follow the schedule released by Febraban.



