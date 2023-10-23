Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 10/23/2023 – 1:37

As Black Friday approaches, entrepreneurs are starting to prepare to meet the high demand during the period. Thinking about optimizing strategies and boosting sales, André Santos, ambassador for Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago, gives essential tips to gain the attention of consumers eager for discounts and boost their sales. After all, with a competitive market, delivering the best user experience has become essential.

Keep up with trends

Keep an eye on current trends, discover the products that have been trending in recent months and see the items that sold the most on Black Friday last year. This way, you understand consumer behavior and their needs.

Organize your inventory

To avoid complications, line up with your suppliers in advance, organize your inventory, check the products you have available and ensure you have all the items you need. Good inventory management helps you understand which products may be on offer or even have their price adjusted due to high demand.

Invest in good images of your products

Without the possibility of physically seeing the products to make a purchase decision, a page with detailed information, measurements, photos and attractive short videos is essential to help the consumer. Mercado Livre’s short video tool called Clips, for example, makes it possible to show in detail the items available for sale, and can bring up to 5x more visits to the ad, generating an impact on engagement and purchasing behavior. To encourage the use of the tool, during the month of November, the marketplace is offering free consultations so that entrepreneurs can answer their questions and explore the tool to the fullest, boosting their sales.

Offer different payment methods

Consumers always look for ease and convenience and, to adapt to their needs, the ideal is to offer different payment methods, such as QR and Pix codes, payment links and credit cards. An important point is to understand whether or not the invoice makes sense for your business: this payment method can block stock and reduce the chance of sales conversion. So, it is important to understand the needs of your client and your market.

Get ahead of the promotions with unique coupons

With the high competition on this date, and considering that consumers are starting to research the desired products in advance, organize your store, research the products with the best sales, plan your campaigns for the date and carry out promotions.

To stand out on Black Friday, offer unique discounts and gain consumer attention. In the Mercado Livre Promotions Center, for example, there is the “Purchase Coupon” function, a resource for creating exclusive discount coupons for your buyers. The seller can choose how to use, duration and conditions of offers.

Agility in delivery is a differentiator

Increasingly, consumers consider, in addition to price, product delivery time. Therefore, logistics must be considered from product preparation after payment confirmation to delivery. Sellers who do business on large marketplaces, such as Mercado Livre, can take advantage of the opportunity to be part of the platform’s logistics network and have a Mercado Pago payment method integration system, benefiting from reconciliation and easier business management. To encourage this focus on logistics optimization, a tip is that during Black Friday, e-commerce is offering the first collection of free products to new Fulfillment users, allowing deliveries to be made much more quickly.

And for those who don’t yet sell online and want to start a business? Take advantage of Black Friday to do this. There’s still time!

Taking advantage of social media to start taking your physical business online at a time like Black Friday can be a great start. With the Bio Livre tool, for example, it is possible to centralize all your links to content, products and contacts in one place, with your own design and with the possibility of selling, including through Mercado Pago and Mercado Shops.

The tool also allows sellers and content creators to link their products through their online store or other platform and highlight them, associating payment links via Mercado Pago. The links created can be included in the bio of platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp. Additionally, it is possible to track performance metrics such as number of visits and page clicks.

“The consumer needs to be the focus of your strategy. Delivering the best user experience and ensuring that they find what they are looking for can change the course of your sales. Pay attention to the market, see the trends and tools that can help you. After all, Black Friday has the potential to change the sales direction of the last quarter. Invest in new strategies and end the year with good results”, says André Santos, ambassador for Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago.