With advanced vaccination and cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus falling in much of the world, several countries are allowing tourists to perform tests for covid-19.

Last Saturday (19) it was the island of Aruba, in Central America, that released travelers to the testing country. The recommendation is only to contact public health authorities if you have any symptoms of the disease.

Last Wednesday (23), the Netherlands eliminated the requirement to present a negative result of covid-19 before entering the country. The release is for all visitors vaccinated with two doses or with single-dose immunizers recognized by the European Medicines Agency, including all those applied in Brazil.

However, unvaccinated Brazilians or those with an incomplete vaccination system will not be able to enter the country for tourism.

The United Kingdom has also decided, since March 18, that it is no longer necessary to fill in passenger tracking forms or tests to enter England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, including for unvaccinated visitors.

Turkey also relaxed restrictions for Brazilians. The country no longer requires negative tests for vaccinated travelers. For those unvaccinated or incompletely immunized, a negative PCR performed within 72 hours of travel is still required.

In Ireland it is also no longer necessary to present proof of vaccination, health form, negative test or quarantine to enter the country. The use of masks and the need for social distancing has also been abolished.

