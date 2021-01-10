REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, [email protected]

PAINTING / DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

BRUNO ABBATE PRIMATIST 37. € 25,000. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email [email protected]

4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com

UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; e-mail: [email protected]



OPEL CORSA 1.2 FOR SALE, low consumption, runs perfectly, appointment already made for the MOT in December. Good exterior and interior condition. Recently serviced and tires changed at the beginning of the year. Color blue. Year 2000, 110,000 kms, petrol, 3 doors, 70cv, manual. € 1,599. Tel. 608-571438.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



2 SEATER SOFA in excellent condition, € 150. Cancer Care Charity Shop, St. Augustine. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.

WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; [email protected]

SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; [email protected]

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; e-mail [email protected]

ALUMINUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT / ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: [email protected]



NEW BIKE NEVER BEEN USED. Decathlon Btwin original 7. Bought for € 1,000 and selling for bargain price of € 395. Complete with helmet and tire accessories. Pop along to Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín or call Angela on 609-848622.

ARE YOU TROUBLED by someone’s drinking? The Al-Anon Family Group may be able to help. If you are concerned about or have been affected by alcohol or drug use by a relative, friend, or someone close to you, please feel free to contact us. Al-Anon has helped many of us find solutions. Perhaps it can help you, too. [email protected]

FREE ADVERTS. With every lineage advert placed on our website you will receive the same advert published in the newspaper on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG – Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com



VILLA IN GOLF DE BENDINAT: € 4,000,000 (Bank Valuation: € 6,200,000)

540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email [email protected]



BUSINESS PREMISES PLUS APARTMENT first line in Puerto Portals, 170 m². € 1,300,000 (Bank Valuation € 2,873,000). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email [email protected]



PALACE PLUS 7 BUILDING PLOTS, sea views, Bonanova. 5,000 m² total plots. € 3,000,000 (Bank Valuation € 5,500,000). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email [email protected]

WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui [email protected]

NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa’s main square. POL2821 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the center of town of Pollensa. POL20132 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

AMAZING 600 M² contemporary country home with 4 en suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens & heated pool, for sale in the countryside near Pollensa in northern Majorca. POL5746 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

580 M² MAJORCAN “Casa Senyorial” in need of renovation in a very central location in the historic town of Muro in northern Majorca. MUR20314 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 – Inquiries 971-532984; [email protected]

GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 – Inquiries 971-684000; [email protected]

MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at € 375,000. SWONSP1983 – Inquiries 971-684000; [email protected]

THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 – Inquiries 971-684000; [email protected]

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: [email protected] or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

.