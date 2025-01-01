The winning number in the ONCE draw for this Wednesday, January 1, 2025 is 11983. The series corresponds to 039. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The ONCE daily coupon offers from monday to thursdayfor 1.5 euros, 55 five-figure prizes of 35,000 euros. In addition, the customer has the opportunity, for 0.5 euros more, to also play in the series and win ´The Pay´ of 3,000 euros per month for 25 years, which will be added to the prize of 35,000 euros.

The ONCE coupons They are marketed by the 20,000 selling agents. As always, thanks to the Point of Sale Terminal (POS), the customer can choose the number they like best.

ONCE Awards

€35,000 in five figures.

€500 to the number before and after the winning one.

€200 to the last four figures.

€20 to the last three figures.

€6 to the last two figures.

€1.5 to the Refund to the ten thousand.

€1.5 to Refund to the last figure.

Additional prizes with La Paga:

€3,000 per month for 25 years at 5 figures of the Daily Coupon and series.

€0.50 to the first figure of the Daily Coupon.

€0.50 to the last figure of the Daily Coupon.

