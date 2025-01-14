The winning number for this Monday, January 13, has been 79807 and the series 049. He ONCE Daily Coupon draw is held from Monday to Thursday and has a prize of 500,000 euros, if the coupon matches the entire winning combination, 49 prizes of 35,000 euros to five figures and other prizes. You can consult the results of the draw on January 13, 2025 at eleconomista.es

During the ONCE draw, five balls are drawn between 0 and 9which correspond to tens of thousands, units of thousands, hundreds, tens and units, to give rise to the winning number. A ball from 1 to 50 will decide the winning series in the draw.

The product issue will consist of 100,000 five-digit numbers between 00000 and 99999, plus a serial number between 1 and 50. In the on the economist.es website you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.