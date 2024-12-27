The winning number in the ONCE Cuponazo draw on Friday, December 27, 2024 is 32514 from the series 068. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

He ONCE coupon It offers every Friday, for three euros, a prize for the five figures plus series of 9 million euros, and six second prizes of 100,000 euros for as many extractions, also with series. If you opt for the XXL couponfor five euros, the prize rises to 15 million and 200,000 euros, respectively.

In addition, you can win 134 prizes of 25,000 euros for the 5 figures of the first prize, which grow up to 40,000 euros for the coupon in the XXL option. The draw offers another 800,000 smaller prizes at the 4, 3 or 2 last figures of the 6 second category draws.

ONCE coupons are sold by 20,000 sales agents.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es You can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.