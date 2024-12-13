The winning number in the ONCE coupon on Friday, December 13, 2024 was 80580, series 093. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

He ONCE coupon It offers every Friday, for three euros, a prize for the five figures plus series of 9 million euros, and six second prizes of 100,000 euros for as many extractions, also with series. If you opt for the XXL couponfor five euros, the prize rises to 15 million and 200,000 euros, respectively.

Additionally, you can earn 134 prizes of 25,000 euros for 5 figures of the first prize, which grows up to 40,000 euros with the coupon in the XXL option. The draw offers another 800,000 smaller prizes at the 4, 3 or 2 last figures of the 6 second category draws.

ONCE coupons are sold by 20,000 agents sellers.

