The first prize of the National Lottery draw on Thursday, February 27, 2025 endowed with 300,000 euros per series, corresponds to the number 67,880. The reimbursements correspond to the finished numbers at 0, 3 and 2. 35,064. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

He National Lottery draw It takes place, like every year Since 1814thanks to the commitment of lotteries and bets of the State (LAE). It is one of the games of chance that best welcomed in Spain.

You can get a Tenth for 3 euros in the draw on Thursday. Ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; Special Saturdays are charged to 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 extraordinary draws.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.