Check the Result of the National Lottery draw Today, Saturday, February 22and know the award -winning numbers.

13:17 Reintegros of the Draw of the National Lottery of Today, February 22 Finally, the reimbursements of the National Lottery draw on Saturday, February 22, awarded 6 euros to the tenth. These are 6, 9 and 7. Congratulations to all winners!

13:15 The first prize of the National Lottery raffle, February 22 The first prize of the national lottery raffle today has already left. This is 60176 and is awarded 60,000 euros to the tenth, 600,000 euros to the series. The number 60176 has been sold in the provinces of Córdoba, Barcelona, ​​Murcia, Valencia, Jaén and Cáceres

13:13 The second prize of the today’s Lottery draw, February 22 The second prize of the draw on Saturday, February 22, 2025 has just left. It is the number 95091 and is awarded 12,000 euros to the tenth, that is, 120,000 euros to the series. The number 95091 has been sold in Madrid

13:12 The four -digit extractions of the National Lottery raffle today, February 22 Four -digit extractions have already come out, awarded 150 euros to the tenth and 1,500 euros the series. These are: The first extraction is 4720 The second is 7083 The third is 5522 The fourth is 6105

13:10 The three -digit extractions of the today’s Lottery draw, February 22 The extractions of the last three numbers of the tenth are awarded 30 euros to the tenth, that is, 300 euros the series. These are: The first extraction is 029 The second is 791 The third is 282 The fourth is 946 The fifth is 643 The sixth is 749 The seventh is 076 The eighth is 973 The ninth is 923 The tenth is 637

13:05 The two -digit extractions of the National Lottery raffle today, February 22, 2025 The first numbers to leave correspond to the last two figures of the tenth and are awarded 12 euros to the tenth, that is, 120 euros the series. These are: The first extraction is 84 The second is 17 The third is 74 The fourth is 83 The fifth is 26 The sixth is 34 The seventh is 38 The eighth is 71 The novena is 62

13:00 The draw of the National Lottery of today, February 22, 2025 begins! The ordinary draw of the National Lottery this Saturday, February 22, 2025, has just begun. The balls are entering the drums and everything is ready for the first award -winning numbers to come out. Maximum emotion!

12:55 Only 5 minutes to begin the National Lottery draw on Saturday, February 22, 2025 Everything is ready to begin the ordinary draw of the National Lottery this Saturday, February 22, 2025. Only a few minutes are missing for the state’s lottery and bets to begin to distribute awards. The draw will begin in just five minutes, at 1:00 p.m. We wish you good luck!

12:50 When is the next extraordinary draw of the National Lottery? Last Saturday, February 14, the Extraordinary Lottery Draw of Valentine’s Lottery was held. The next extraordinary draw will take place on March 22within a month when 150 million euros will be at stake for the extraordinary draw “Father’s Day”

12:45 What probability is there to win an award from the National Lottery raffle, February 22? One of the questions that most ask the national lottery raffle participants is how much probability there is a prize. In the case of the first prize, the probability is minimal, of only 1 between 100,000. However, the probability of being graceful with a pinch of money is greater in the case of other minor awards. For example, succeeding 2 figures from the winning combination has a probability of 1 between 11, while for 3 -digit extractions it is 1 between 100 and for those of 4 figures is 1 between 2,500.

12:40 When was the first draw of the National Lottery? The National Lottery is one of the oldest games in Spain. The first draw of this type was held in 1763, when King Carlos III established the so -called ‘Royal Lottery’. It had to spend almost half a century for the current raffle to arrive. Specifically, it was in 1812 when the first raffle in history was held. The old royal lottery then called a national primitive lottery.

12:35 How much do the tenths of the National Lottery draw? The minimum participation to play in the National Lottery draw is the tenth. A tenth is the tenth of a ticket and the corresponding award is the tenth of the ticket to the ticket. The tenth price varies depending on the draw. Today, as it is an ordinary draw, it costs 6 euros. However, in extraordinary draws such as the Christmas Lottery the price is higher.

12:28 What time does the National Lottery raffle, February 22? The raffles of the National Lottery on Saturdays begin at 1:00 p.m. In a timely manner, the drums of the Lotteries and State Betting Hall begin to turn. In the case of ordinary draws, its approximate duration is 20 minutes, so that about 13:20 hours all the numbers and tenths winners will be known.

12:26 What is the minimum age to participate in a national lottery raffle? The National Lottery raffles depend directly on Lotteries and State Betting (LAE), an agency that, in turn, belongs to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. According to the regulation of this type of draws, the minimum age to participate is 18 years.

12:20 Today’s National Lottery draw awards, February 22 The National Lottery draw this Saturday, February 22, 2025, is an ordinary draw. Therefore, it will distribute the following awards: – First prize: 60,000 euros to the tenth, 600,000 to the series. – Second prize: 12,000 euros to the tenth, 120,000 to the series. – Four figures: 150 euros to the tenth, 1,500 to the series. – Last three figures: 30 euros, 300 to the series. – The last two figures: 12 euros, 120 to the series. – Reintegros: 6 euros.