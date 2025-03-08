The draw of the National Lottery is celebrated every Thursday and Saturday. The procedure is simple since in this game you only have to choose a tenth of five figures with which to participate. Also, you can select the five numbers or that the system does it automatically randomly. From 1:00 p.m., you can consult the election.

He Price of each tenth depends on the draw in which we play, since there are several special days that increase the usual cost. Thursday’s raffles cost three euros, while Saturday’s draw will have to pay six euros. If it is a Saturday special draw, its cost increases to 12 or 15 euros. The extraordinary draws, such as Christmas, rises to 20 euros.

Weekly and ordinary are drawn for Thursdays and Saturdays. The special raffles replace the ordinary Saturdays and are celebrated that same day. In the Economist website.es can be checked in lotteries all week.