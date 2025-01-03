The first prize of the National Lottery on Thursday, January 2, 2025 was for the number 62,987, while the second prize corresponded to 76,377. The three refunds awarded have been 7, 4 and 0. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

The draw of the National Lottery It takes place, like every year since 1814, thanks to the commitment of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado (LAE). It is one of the most popular games of chance in Spain.

can be obtained a tenth for 3 euros in Thursday’s draw. On ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; On special Saturdays the charge is 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 for extraordinary draws.

