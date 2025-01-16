This Thursday, January 9, the number awarded the 1st Prize has been 3,301; with the 2nd Prize it has been 63,343 and the refunds 1, 8 and 5. The draw of the National Lottery is held every Thursday and Saturday. The procedure is simple since in this game you only have to choose a five-figure tenth with which to participate. Also, you can select the five numbers or have the system do it automatically at random. You can consult the results of the draw on January 16, 2025 at eleconomista.es

He price of each tenth depends on the draw in which we play, since there are several special days that increase the usual cost. Thursday draws cost three euroswhile in Saturday’s draw you will have to pay six euros. If it is a special Saturday draw, its cost increases to 12 or 15 euros. Extraordinary raffles, like the Christmas one, go up to 20 euros.

Weekly and regular draws are held on Thursdays and Saturdays. The special draws replace the regular Saturday draws and are held that same day. In the on the economist.es website you can check the winning numbers in lotteries throughout the week.